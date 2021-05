Steve Hensley is a man of faith. As a coach he also has Faith. And his faith in Faith paid big dividends in Winfield’s latest conquest. That would be Faith Gaylor, a senior hurler and the elder statesman of an unusually large Winfield pitching staff that may more closely resemble a baseball rotation than a softball roster. In total, five Generals have logged innings this season and they’ve all played parts in pushing Winfield to a 10-1 start after Wednesday’s 4-1 win at Nitro, the team’s second victory over the Wildcats this season.