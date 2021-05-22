newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

First named tropical system of the year develops, First Alert for possible record setting heat levels next week

By Wes Wyatt
wbrc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The weather has transitioned into summer mode across Alabama. Temperatures are soaring into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, with lots of sunshine. It’s still a bit breezy; however, wind speeds will continue to gradually backoff through tomorrow. The sky will remain mostly clear through tonight, with lows in the middle 60s. You can expect another sunny day for tomorrow, with highs topping 90º.

www.wbrc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storms#First Alert#Next Friday#Hurricanes#Tropical Systems#Summer Heat#Sea Surface Temperatures#Storm Water#Weather Conditions#Wbrc#Noaa#Record Setting Heat#Tropical Activity#Tropical Development#Water Temperatures#Abnormally Dry Conditions#Wind Speeds#Rain#Peak Activity#Maximum Sustained Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

First Alert: Extra cloud cover Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. The weather was picture perfect. If you are a fan of cool mornings and warm afternoons, I have some bad news for you. It looks like we are entering a more summer-like pattern as we finish out the week. Temperatures this morning are comfortable with most of us in the 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry. We are watching cloud cover moving in from the west. We are also watching showers and thunderstorms across Louisiana and Arkansas that are trying to move into western Mississippi this morning. I think we’ll see clouds move in today, but most locations should stay dry. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs near the mid 80s. Winds will continue this afternoon from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in our far southwest counties like Greene, Hale, and Sumter. Rest of us will likely remain dry and warm.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Birmingham’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Birmingham: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;