First named tropical system of the year develops, First Alert for possible record setting heat levels next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The weather has transitioned into summer mode across Alabama. Temperatures are soaring into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, with lots of sunshine. It’s still a bit breezy; however, wind speeds will continue to gradually backoff through tomorrow. The sky will remain mostly clear through tonight, with lows in the middle 60s. You can expect another sunny day for tomorrow, with highs topping 90º.www.wbrc.com