Being open-minded and accepting is becoming increasingly more common. As a collective, we're moving into an era that's all about welcoming unconventional thoughts, opinions, and ideas. However, some individuals may be a little less inclined to go along with any new trend — without extensive questioning and research, anyway. Thankfully, astrology allows us to better understand why some people are more understanding, and why others require more concrete information in order to get on board. The most judgmental zodiac signs are all about concrete facts and realism, and they prioritize keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground.