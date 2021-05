PLAINFIELD — Eminence, Monrovia and Mooresville faced some stiff competition at Thursday night’s Plainfield boys track and field sectional. Mooresville fared the best, with several competitors moving on to the regional round. At the top of the list was senior Mason Wolfe, who was crowned sectional champion for his performance in the 800-meter race. He finished with a time of 1:56.60. Junior Nick Burns finished the event in fifth place with a time of 2:03.17 for the Pioneers.