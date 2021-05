How do you go about meeting people and expanding that group of friends that you have? Sometimes it can be difficult as you don’t always know where to go to meet new faces and let’s face it, it can be pretty intimidating to walk up to a complete stranger and start a conversation. Don't worry, because these next apps have you covered and will have you meeting new people in no time! You'll be able to not only chat with them, but can even meet up with in person if you want.