Yash Raj Films are exploring digital options for Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shamshera And Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj?

On June 4 The Family Man season 2 is all set to be released and there is no doubt about the eagerness of the audiences for it to be released as it is one the most awaited Hindi web series on the OTT platforms and people are pretty excited about the same, But now the show is facing controversy as may of the Netizens are calling out the show as they are saying that the show is anti-Tamil as they have figured this out after seeing the trailer of the show that was released on Wednesday.