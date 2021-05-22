Phillies look to end 3-game skid against Red Sox

It was yet another rough road series in Toronto Buffalo Dunedin, Florida for the Philadelphia Phillies as they lost 2 of 3 to the displaced Toronto Blue Jays. There were plenty of bad things to take away from a mid-May series to forget, but maybe the most noticeable was something that didn’t even happen on the field. Yesterday, in the rubber match of the series, TV cameras captured the end of what appeared to be some type of argument or altercation between Joe Girardi and Jean Segura in the Phillies’ dugout. Segura, who had committed a bad error earlier in the ballgame, had avoided an earlier mound conference with Girardi and the rest of the infield. Clearly tempers were flaring as third base coach Dusty Wathan had to hold Segura back from Girardi during the incident in the dugout. It was an ugly moment in a very ugly game that, despite a late comeback attempt, was at one point, 8-0 Blue Jays. There are certainly other issues with the team – injuries, errors, the bullpen, some offensive holes – but one of the unexpected weak spots of the team has been the manager’s ability to… well… manage.