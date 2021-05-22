newsbreak-logo
Eddyville, KY

Virginia Lucille Holloway

By tburgess
Princeton Times Leader
 5 days ago

Virginia Lucille Holloway, 98, formerly of Dawson Springs and Henderson, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the home of her son in Pensacola, Florida. She was born on June 14, 1922, in Eddyville, to the late Clyde Vernon Kilgore and Nancy Rebecca Cummins Kilgore and was their last surviving child. A resident of Dawson Springs for 63 years, she retired from Outwood and was the owner/operator of “The Country Cottage” concrete lawn ornaments and crafts for 11 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dawson Springs.

