Days Gone has been in the news quite a bit for a two-year-old game with an average score of 72. The post-apocalyptic open-world game recently rode its way onto PC this week just over a month after a damning report that revealed how Sony chose to not greenlight the sequel. Fans were dismayed at this alleged premature cancelation, but that doesn’t mean it will never happen. And according to protagonist Deacon St. John actor Sam Witwer, those who want Days Gone 2 should speak with their wallets and pick up the new PC version.