Top iPad apps on sale

If you own a motorcycle, are looking to buy one, or are just an enthusiast, then check out our list of the best motorcycle apps for the iPad. WolfPack, a good iPad app for motorcyclists enhances the group riding experience. Wolfpack get there together app for iPad. Before going on a “run,” WolfPack lets you invite fellow riders to join a pack and plan out a group run at a specified time and date. Once your pack is ready to ride, WolfPack provides an on-ride navigation experience, with turn-by-turn directions, a radar showing the position of other riders relative to you and the ability to send quick, predefined messages to your pack with just a couple of taps of your finger.