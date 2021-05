“Remember the days of old. Consider the years of many generations. Ask your father, and he will show you; your elders, and they will tell you.” — Deuteronomy 32:7. Sardis Methodist Church served as a social and spiritual gathering place for generations of families living Between the Rivers in Lyon County’s Sardis community. Local Methodists built their first log church in 1855, and it stood nearly a quarter-century until a fire destroyed the structure in 1879. Sardis congregants worshipped at two additional locations over the remaining decades of the 19th century, before constructing a final church in 1905. This is the modest, clapboard house of worship that many BTR survivors recall with great fondness — though for some, regular attendance was not necessarily restricted to the rough confines of a church pew.