Many gardeners enjoy arranging flowers but never seem to have enough fresh blossoms in the garden to supply their cut flower needs. I love filling my home with fresh flowers during the growing season and have always struggled to balance leaving plenty of flowers in the garden to enjoy there with my desire to bring many blossoms indoors. In addition, I try to balance my flower lust with my desire to keep the garden water consumption as low as possible. Looking over my garden this week, I had the happy realization that the flowers that I am growing are not only producing amazingly prolifically, but that the long established plants are irrigated very infrequently. And since parts of California have entered an extreme drought according to the news this week, those are definitely the flowers that are prudent to grow. Here are my top three picks for drought-tolerant flowers that are excellent for cutting.