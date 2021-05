North Carolina Tarheels receiver Dyami Brownthegamehaus.com. Dyami Brown, a wide receiver out of the University of North Carolina, was drafted by the Washington Football Team at the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night. Mel Kiper had projected Brown as an early second-round talent who could possibly sneak into the first round. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler compared him to Stefon Diggs, saying that Brown has similar size, speed and fluid adjustment skill, and adding that the former Tarheel receiver projects as “a starting-level NFL receiver with the big-play ability to rack up TDs”. The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Brown to his new teammate, Terry McLaurin.