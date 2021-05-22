Chino Valley RELIGION (copy)

newsbreak-logo
Chino, CA

Chino Valley RELIGION

 4 days ago

Pastor Peter Song will teach on “Living in the Truth” during the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The church will host a graduation ceremony at 2 p.m....

