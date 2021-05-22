Chino Valley RELIGION (copy)

Et’s hop into our Roundup Time Machine and travel back to May of 1974 to take a look at what was happening in the Chino Valley!. Ronald Reagan, then the Governor of California, visited Boys Republic in May of 1974. While the future two-term 1980s president was popular with autograph seekers, the reason for the visit was to honor Nancy Reagan for her contribution in heading the annual Della Robbia wreath drive the previous Christmas. The Reagans, along with about 600 others in attendance at Boys Republic, dined on barbecue beef, and watched awards of merit given to students.