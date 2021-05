Beneil Dariush has taken notice of what Darren Till said about Yoel Romero, and he believes he has the same thing going on with Justin Gaethje. In the lead-up to UFC 249 in May of 2020, Dariush was a big part of Gaethje’s training camp to prepare for Tony Ferguson. Since then, the two have become good friends and have trained together. However, the ninth-ranked lightweight, jokes he will be avoiding the Gaethje fight as long as possible.