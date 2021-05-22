newsbreak-logo
Meadville, PA

County courts

Meadville Tribune
 4 days ago

• Brittani Elizabeth Zirkle, 33, of 218 Lyons St., Meadville, had all charges against her bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Zirkle is facing a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault; two second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault and resisting arrest; and two summary offense charges for harassment and resisting or obstructing a city officer for an April 28 incident in Meadville in which Zirkle allegedly kicked a Meadville Police Department officer in the leg three times and kicked the back door of a police cruiser into an officer. Charges against Zirkle were filed by the department. She is free after posting bail of $10,000 through a professional bondsman.

