All the nil point performances from the Eurovision Song Contest

By Sinead Butler
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

It’s the dreaded expression that any act fears to hearing after performing in the Eurovision Song Contest, and something every country aims to avoid.

“Nil point” is a famous catchphrase from the Eurovision Song Contest and the term refers to any entry in the competition that fails to earn a single point in the voting.

If an act gets “nil point”, then it means that the song failed to make the top ten most popular songs in any country, which is rare under the current system of preference voting.

To date, there have been 37 victims of nil point in the finals, with Norway and Austria being the most unlucky, having both each scored nil point four times since the contest began. Last night, the UK became the 37th casualty and was the only country to score zilch/

See below a map of the Eurovision countries that have had the most nil point performances and the videos of each of the songs.

Scores are announced in English and French, and even though “nil point” sounds French, it is actually grammatically incorrect.

The French for “no points” is “ pas de points” or “ zéro point” , but none of these phrases are used in the contest.

Following the change in the voting system in 2016, a country receiving no points from the public voting is now announced as receiving “zero points”.

Here are all the performances that were voted as nil point.

1962

Belgium - Fud Leclerc, Ton Nom

Fud Leclerc was the unfortunate first victim to receive nil point due to being early in the lineup. This also meant that it was the first time one of the founding countries got the nil point score.

Spain - Victor Balaguer, Llámame

This performance marked the first time that a now “Big Five” country received the nil point.

Austria - Elenore Schwarz, Nur in der Wiener Luft

The Netherlands - De Spelbrekers, Katinka

1963

The Netherlands - Annie Palmen, Een speeldoos

The Netherlands was the first country to get nil point in consecutive years. It was also the first time a country received this result twice.

Norway - Anita Thallaug, Solhverv

This performance was the first time Norway received nil point.

Finland - Laila Halme, Muistojeni laulu

This year, Finland joined the nil point club.

Sweden - Monica Zetterlund, En gång i Stockholm

The first time that Sweden was in last place, one of only two times so far.

1964

Germany - Nova, Nova, Man gewöhnt sich so schnell an das Schöne

Man gewöhnt sich so schnell an das Schöne is one of the longest Eurovision title names to exist.

Portugal - António Calvário, Oração

It was not a very warm welcome to the contest for Portugal, as their debut performance made it the first time a debut entry got the nil point.

Yugoslavia - Sabahudin Kurt, Å½ivot je sklopio krug

Switzerland - Anita Traversi, I miei pensieri

1965

Spain - Conchita Bautista, ¡Qué bueno, qué bueno!

Spain’s 1965 performance was the first time a previous performer (Conchita Bautista) got the nil point.

Germany - Ulla Wiesner, Paradies, wo bist du?

Germany’s performance marked the second time a country got the nil point twice.

Belgium - Lize Marke, Als het weer lente is

Finland - Viktor Klimenko, Aurinko laskee länteen

1966

Monaco - Téréza, Bien plus fort

The first - and only - time Monaco received nil point.

Italy - Domenico Modugno, Dio, come ti amo

This Eurovision was the first time that Italy finished last place and the second time when a previous performer placed last with nil point.

1967

Switzerland - Géraldine Gaulier, Quel cœur vas-tu briser?

1970

Luxembourg - David Alexandre Winter, Je suis tombé du ciel

The first - and only - time Luxembourg was voted with nil point.

It also was the last time the nil point happened on the older voting system.

1975 - New voting system

In 1975, a new scoring system was implemented where each country would be represented by a jury of 11 members, and at least half of them had to be under the age of 26.

Each jury member had to award every song a mark of between one and five point, but could not vote for their own nation’s entry.

The votes were cast immediately after the song was performed and collected by the adjudicator straight away.

After the last song was performed, the jury secretary added up all the votes cast and awarded 12 point to the song with the highest score, 10 to the second highest score, then eight to the third, seven to the fourth, six to the fifth and so on, all the way down to 1 point for the song that ranked 10th.

This system remained in place until 2015.

1978

Norway - Jahn Teigen, Mil etter mil

First time an entry gets nil point in the 12-point scoring system. Ironically, the song became a huge hit in Norway, dubbing Teigen the most famous “nil pointer” of all time.

1981

Norway - Finn Kalvik, Aldri i livet

This was the third time Norway got the nil point and also the first time under the new voting system that a country got nil point twice.

1982

Finland - Kojo, Nuku pommiin

Second year in a row and the third time in four years that a Nordic country was given nil point.

1983

Spain - Remedios Amaya , ¿Quién maneja mi barca?

Turkey - Çetin Alp & The Short Waves, Opera

This year marks the first time in the new voting system where two countries shared the nil point.

1987

Turkey - Seyyal Taner & Locomotif, ÅžarkÄ±m Sevgi Üstüne

The second time in four years that Turkey gets hit with nil point.

1988

Austria - Wilfried Scheutz, Lisa, Mona Lisa

1989

Iceland - Daníel Ágúst Haraldsson, Það sem enginn sér

Iceland’s first time receiving nil point for their performance.

1991

Austria - Thomas Forstner, Venedig im Regen

Austria gets served for the second time in three years and third time overall. The artist finished in the top 5 only two years prior.

1994

Lithuania - Ovidijus Vyšniauskas, LopšinÄ— mylimai

Lithuania’s nil point song thisyear made it only the second time a debut country was given nil point.

1997

Norway - Tor Endresen, San Francisco

Last time a Nordic country gets the nil point. Norway gets nil point for a record fourth time.

Portugal - Célia Lawson, Antes do adeus

Second time since 1983 that two countries share the nil point.

1998

Switzerland - Gunvor Guggisberg, Lass' ihn

This song marks the last known time Switzerland was served nil point in a contest final.

2003

United Kingdom - Jemini, Cry Baby

This Eurovision Song Contest marked the first time that UK came in last and with nil point. It was also the first English-language song to not score any points.

Jemini split up afterwards.

2015

Austria - The Makemakes, I Am Yours

It was the first time in 12 years that a country received nil point in the final.

And it was Austria’s fourth time, tying Norway’s record.

Also, the host country gets nil point for the first time.

Germany - Ann Sophie, Black Smoke

2021

United Kingdom - James Newman, Embers

A new voting system was put in place back in 2016 and there had been no nil point performances since its introduction - until last night at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam – thanks UK.

Well, this was a trip down memory lane. Although receiving nil point is something that every entry attempts to avoid, it’s safe to say those who do achieve this milestone still go down in the history books.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Person
Nova
WorldPosted by
Variety

Eurovision: 26 Countries Face Off in Grand Final of 65th Edition – Live Updates

Eurovision is back after two years, and the 65th edition of the world’s biggest music competition doesn’t stand to disappoint. There’s perhaps more global interest than ever this year thanks to Netflix’s Eurovision movie “The Story of Fire Saga,” starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, which filled the void last year with bangers like “Jaja Ding Dong” when Eurovision was canceled due to the pandemic. The contest is also being made available for U.S. audiences on NBCUniversal-backed Peacock. Indeed, it’s never been a better time to tune in.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan Advance To Eurovision Song Contest Final

Ten of the 16 acts competing in the first semifinal in Rotterdam on May 18 advanced to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest -- including performers from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine. A second semifinal is scheduled for May 20, with 10 of those acts also advancing to the May...
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Malta is still the favourite to win ahead of rehearsals, as Italy and Iceland make gains

The Eurovision 2021 marathon is entering its final stretches. After weeks of interviews, promotion and hype, our 2021 stars are finally getting ready to start rehearsals next week. And of course, some singers are feeling the weight of expectation a lot more than others. Before we dive into rehearsals, here’s another look at the bookmakers odds for who will win the contest.
MusicBBC

Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral says contest is history for him

For someone who is the highest-scoring winner of the Eurovision Song Contest to date, Salvador Sobral shows little interest in the competition. This year's final will take place in the Dutch City of Rotterdam on 22 May. But the Portuguese singer, who won in 2017 with Amar Pelos Dois (Love...
Worldoddschecker.com

Eurovision 2021 semi-finals: TV Channel, UK Start Time & Odds

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th of May at 8pm BST. The Grand Final will be on Saturday 22nd of May at 8pm BST. The semi-finals will be shown on BBC Four in the UK, both at 8pm Tuesday and Thursday. Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes will be hosting.
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Italy is still favourite to win, as Ukraine jumps to fourth following first semi-final

After two long years, Eurovision finally made its start in Rotterdam. The first semi-final took place last night with early favourites Malta, Lithuania and Cyprus amongst the qualifiers. Three of the automatic qualifiers also got their chance to shine on stage, including the new favourite. The semi has shaken up the odds, but the bookies are still backing Italy to take out the contest on Saturday.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021: All the acts competing in Rotterdam in May

After a year away, the Eurovision Song Contest is returning to our screens in May with a much-needed musical extravaganza.With last year’s event cancelled due to coronavirus, the musical competition is finally being staged in Rotterdam this spring.Things are naturally going to be a little different this year, with it being announced earlier this week that Australia’s competitor Montaigne will perform live from her home country due to Covid travel restrictions.You can find our full explainer for how the event will go ahead and all the measures in place here.The semi-finals will be staged on Tuesday 18 and Thursday...
Musicgreekcitytimes.com

Greece qualifies for Eurovision 2021 Grand Final

Greece has qualified for the grand final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest!. Representing the country was 18-year-old Stefania, who performed the song ‘Last Dance’. Her performance was undoubtedly the most ambitious staging of this year’s contest, with clever use of green screen graphics and dancers in green bodysuits...
WorldBBC America

What Is Eurovision? 10 Things to Know About the Weird and Wonderful Song Contest

Thanks to Will Ferrell's hit Netflix movie, Eurovision has a higher U.S. profile than ever before – American viewers can watch the 2021 contest, which is taking place this week in Rotterdam, live on Peacock. But what exactly is this weird and wonderful song contest that attracted a global audience of 182 million in 2019? Here are 10 things to know ahead of Saturday's grand final.
Public HealthAceShowbiz

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to scrap their scheduled performance at the Eurovision Song Contest after one of the members is diagnosed with Covid-19. AceShowbiz - Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to bow out of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after a member of the group tested positive for COVID.
Worldswimswam.com

Great Britain, Switzerland Jump to Top Wildcard Spots in 400 Free Relay

Great Britain used a new national record in the women's 400 free relay to now lead the Wildcard spots for the Tokyo Olympics Current photo via Andrea Staccioli. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00 am local/Finals at 6:00 pm local. The first...
Worldworldcurling.org

Hosts Scotland open World Mixed Doubles with a win in Aberdeen

Hosts Scotland and — after an extra end — Korea were among the winners in Monday (17 May) evening’s opening session of play at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021, being staged in a COVID-secure “bubble” in Curl Aberdeen, Scotland. This session saw all ten teams in Group A...
MusicPosted by
WWD

Eurovision Song Contest: A Celebration of Diversity and Fashion Extravaganza

MILAN — If you believe that Fire Saga made for the most memorable Eurovision Song Contest entry ever, think again. Despite its eccentricity, the fictional artistic duo played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the Netflix musical comedy about the European competition could easily be overshadowed by many of the real-life contestants that have appeared on stage over the last 65 years.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

American Song Contest: Eurovision launches US version with all 50 states competing

The Eurovision Song Contest is coming to America.The competition has announced its US version, dubbed the American Song Contest, will take place for the first time in 2022.All 50 states, as well as five US territories and Washington, DC, will compete for the title of Best Original Song.“An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location performing an original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America,” the announcement reads in part.NBC has acquired the rights to the programme in the US.The contest will take place live and in three stages: the qualifying rounds,...
MusicGazette

Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands • A four-piece band of Italian rockers won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday, giving one of the countries hit hardest in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic reason to cheer. Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the...