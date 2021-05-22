newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Capitol rioter arrested after bragging about it at the dentist

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZl5W_0a7p0VwA00

Small talk can get you into real trouble, apparently.

An alleged attendee of the Capitol riots was arrested after bragging about his role in the failed coup at a dentist office, it has emerged.

Daniel Warmus was arrested by the FBI after someone - who remained anonymous - overheard him sharing stories and a video from the day while having his teeth looked at, leading agents to match passport photos of him with videos and footage taken from the day.

Busted.

The witness said he bragged about smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol, and refusing a police officer’s instructions to leave the building, according to the FBI criminal complaint.

The complaint added that they saw Warmus in footage from the day wearing a “Trump 2020” hat and a dashing jumper emblazoned with the phrase “CNN is fake news”. During his jolly round the Capitol, he was holding a tree branch with a large, dark-colored flag affixed bearing the phrase, “F*CK ANTIFA” in white letters.”

On 6 Jan, the US Capitol in Washington was stormed by supporters of Donald Trump wishing to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. More than 140 people were injured in the storming and five died.

And Warmus is not the only person to be caught for participating in this event in a less than glamorous way. Recently, a rioter’s wife accidentally outed him on Facebook, while another used dating apps to boast about his role.

Warmus was charged with violent and unlawful entry, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

We suppose getting arrested for being a bit too chatty is just another reason to be scared of the dentist.

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Capitol#Protest Riot#Fbi#Cnn#Police#Fake News#Officer#Passport Photos#White Letters#Criminal#Disorderly Conduct#Anonymous#Footage#Agents#Smoking#Real Trouble#Video#Us Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Protests
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Indy100

Wife accidentally outs husband as alleged Capitol rioter in FB posts

A man who allegedly took part in infamous Capitol Hill riot was busted - after his wife posted pictures of him in the building to her Facebook page. She appeared to be trying to help him by attempting to paint his participation in a more wholesome light - but her attempts to defend him backfired as it helped lead the FBI to their door.
Proteststhenewcivilrightsmovement.com

QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer: Capitol Rioters Are ‘Short-Bus People’ Manipulated by Worst ‘Propaganda Since Hitler’

Jacob Chansley, dubbed the QAnon Shaman in the media, is among the most famous of the Capitol rioters who is facing federal criminal charges in connection with the January 6 insurrection. Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney, discussed his client with Talking Points Memo’s Matt Shuham — who reports that Watkins indicated that he is using his client’s mental state as a defense.
Militarynjtoday.net

Active duty Marine officer charged with attempted coup d’état at the U.S. Capitol

An active duty U.S. Marine Corps commissioned officer stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico was arrested today in Virginia and charged with crimes related to the attempted coup d’état at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
ProtestsNew York Post

New bodycam footage shows Capitol rioters cheer after DC cop assault

Newly published body camera footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows a chaotic scene as the mob assaults a cop — who pleads with the crowd to release him. The footage, published by CNN Wednesday night, shows DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone on the ground outside a Capitol entrance, surrounded by the rioters who had dragged him downstairs, beaten him and zapped him with a Taser.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

Republican congressman defends Capitol rioters, says Ashli Babbitt was 'executed'

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) claimed that Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was "executed." During Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing, Gosar asked former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, "Who executed Ashli Babbitt?" He made sure to first mention that "Babbitt was unarmed," and then "referred to her death as a homicide," reports Vice News. The Arizona representative invoked a similar sentiment via tweet. Prosecutors determined the officer who shot Babbitt will not face charges.
ProtestsThe Independent

Capitol Hill rioters taser and beat officer to ground

New body camera footage from a Washington DC police officer has revealed the moment he was brutally assaulted during the attack on the US Capitol in January. In the video, a rioter tases officer Michael Fanone on the steps of the building, saying “I got one.” Mr Fanone can later be heard pleading, “I have kids.” He claims he was then knocked unconscious. Mr Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion and is now dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. Thomas Sibick, from New York, has been charged with taking Mr Fanone’s badge and radio.