Aerospace & Defense

China just became the second country to drive a rover on the surface of Mars

By Ben Westcott, Sarah Faidell, CNN
WRAL
 4 days ago

CNN — China's Zhurong rover left its landing platform and drove on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state media reported -- making the country only the second after the US to land and operate a rover on the red planet. The six-wheel solar-powered rover, which weighs about 240 kilograms...

www.wral.com
