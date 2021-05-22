Join Giordano’s G-Club Get $5
Join the G-Club and receive $5 off your delivery or carry-out order of $25 or more. Sign up here. I haven’t eaten at Giordano’s in a long time. When my office was in a building that had one I always ordered their Greek Salad. I was checking to see if the Navy Pier location was open, for another post, and this offer popped up. If the coupon for $5 off works at the Navy Pier location I think this would be a good deal for families visiting the Pier. Of course a family could use it at any location. Enjoy your $5!chicagoonthecheap.com