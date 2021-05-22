Join Giordano’s G-Club Get $5

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After what feels like an endless season of winter, we’re finally reaching the warmer months — and it feels like hope. I’m ready to soak up all the long days outside, farmers market finds, and books that I can get my hands on. And if you, like me, are also looking for a new source of inspiration in the kitchen, I have just the thing: Follow along with Kitchn’s Cookbook Club the next few months! We’ve got an incredible lineup of cookbooks for June, July, and August that are guaranteed to delight and nourish. Read on to see what cookbooks we chose and why.