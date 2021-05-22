Keukenhof: The Most Beautiful Gardens in the World
Keukenhof is a world famous landmark of the Netherlands, not to be missed when visiting the country during spring. Admire the 7 million Keukenhof tulips, daffodils, crocuses, hyacinths, lilies and other bulbs. On 32 hectares (79 acres) in Lisse, in the province of Zuid-Holland each year 1.5 million visitors come to see the Keukenhof gardens. When visiting this landmark, don’t skip the Delta Works another landmark of the Netherlands.karstravels.com