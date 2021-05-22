Keukenhof: The Most Beautiful Gardens in the World

Shade is often seen as a major problem but expert David Hurrion will provide plenty of tips and advice to help you make the most of even the darkest recesses of your plot. David will show you how to take inspiration from natural woodland conditions and plant growth cycles, as well as revealing how all types of shade change through the seasons. There’ll also be plenty of inspiration for which plants to choose – not only flowering plants, but vegetable crops and fruit too.He'll reveal how to create the best growing conditions for success in shade and share his hints on plant establishment.