Lloyd Omdahl: Legislature did fund technical education centers

Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

Contrary to what I reported last week, the Legislature did appropriate money for the technical education centers proposed by Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson. They stripped the bonding bill of the proposed $60 million and passed $70 million for the centers in general appropriations. (And lost me in the process.) If...

