NVLeg Week 16: The Building Is Open, But Budgets Are Closing

Federal officials, this week, released the first guidance on how states can use billions of dollars from the latest round of coronavirus relief funds. The money is meant to keep state and local governments solvent as they deal with lagging tax revenues and greater demands on services. But Nevada's economy is recovering faster than previously expected. KUNR's Paul Boger spoke with Democratic Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson about how the session is progressing and how best lawmakers can use that money.