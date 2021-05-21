newsbreak-logo
#NVLeg Week 16: The Building Is Open, But Budgets Are Closing

Cover picture for the articlePortions of Nevada’s economy have recovered faster than previously predicted, and lawmakers are using that to their advantage. This week, the legislature’s two finance committees took steps to finalize the budget. The effort includes a new education funding formula and an additional $500 million for the state’s K-12 education system. To help explain what that means for students, KUNR host Michele Ravera spoke with political editor Paul Boger.

