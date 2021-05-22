Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo gives back to the community

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lovely 3 bedroom split entry home that is move in ready. Short distance to Buffalo Lake, Wild Marsh Golf Club and local parks. Recent upgrades include new refrigerator (2020), furnace, air conditioner and whole house humidifier (2018). Newer roof, water softener, washer, dryer and window coverings. Great house and easy living! Stainless steel appliances (newer dishwasher, washer and dryer) all included. Lots of potential for you to finish out the walkout lower level! Very convenient location on the east side of town, and just a few blocks away from Griffing Park and Lake Pulaski. Enjoy the ease of main level living in the gorgeous 'Hampton' model at Greenbriar Hills. Inviting, cozy, & easy to use floor plan featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, & 1600 Sq Ft on main. Spacious 2+ car garage w/ tandem for storage. High end, designer selected finishes throughout. W/I kitchen pantry w/ oversized center island. Large windows throughout providing ample natural light. Spacious owners suite featuring W/I closet, spa bath w/ double vanity & private water closet. Option to add desk/office area, crafting, or additional cabinets for storage area in the laundry room. Direct access from mudroom into laundry and further on into the main bedroom closet. Finish basement to add 3rd bed, 3rd bath, 2nd living area, & ample storage space. Development offers a standing vineyard, apple orchards, picnic areas, 11 acre wildlife pond, and walking/biking paths. Easy access to downtown Buffalo and popular Buffalo Lake & Lake Pulaski. Welcome to the stunning 'Sonoma' model at Greenbriar Hills! Main level living! Open, bright & cozy, this floor plan has natural light flooding in with all of the large windows. Quality details, thoughtful design and beautiful finishing touches - 2 bed, 2 bath, 3+ car garage w/ tandem push back for additional storage. Mudroom entry provides direct access to the laundry room and further on into the master W/I closet. Price includes high end, designer selected finishes. SS appliances, granite tops, 9' ceilings, gas fireplace in great room, and custom cabinetry. Ample storage throughout. Premium walk out lot in development which offers a standing wine vineyard, apple orchard, picnic areas, 11 acre wildlife pond, and walking/biking paths. Easy access to downtown Buffalo and popular Buffalo Lake & Lake Pulaski.