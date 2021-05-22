newsbreak-logo
Buffalo, MN

Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo gives back to the community

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo will continue giving back to the Buffalo community in 2021. For over six decades civic organizations, nonprofits and youth have benefited financially from the rodeo. Fundraising is done by local Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Girl Scout Troops working concession trailers selling hotdogs, burgers, pop and popcorn during the rodeo performances.

Buffalo, MNPosted by
Buffalo News Flash

Coming soon: Buffalo events

1. Fabulous Armadillos Present: The Best From A to Z; 2. Monticello, MN Concealed Carry Class; 3. Youth Outdoor Day; 4. RICKY SKAGGS and Kentucky Thunder w/ Guest Dee White; 5. Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos 10/15/21;
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Monticello, MNhometownsource.com

Activities ready to resume at Monticello Senior Center

As we all know, according to Governor Walz’s plan, starting May 28 there will be no capacity or physical distancing limits. That means we will not have to limit the number of people participating in senior center activities based on government mandates. That also means more activities can re-sume since people will not have to stay six feet apart. The senior center Board of Directors decided that card games will resume on June 1st and here is the schedule for organized play: 500 – Wednesdays at 1 p.m.; Bridge – Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.; Cribbage – Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre – Fridays at 1 p.m.; Hand and Foot – Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Yahtzee will continue on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and bingo on Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Monticello, MNknsiradio.com

Montissippi Disc Golf Course Vandalized

(KNSI) – Police are asking for the public’s help after all 18 holes on the disc golf course at Montissippi Regional Park in Monticello were destroyed this week. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says sometime between late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, every basket was cut from its support pole and tossed into the woods or the river.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

HL-W-W/ML golfers compete

The Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake boys golf team competed at Albion Ridges and Southbrook golf courses last week. On Tuesday, May 4, at Albion, the coop finished 8th among the other Wright County West teams. Sean Zangs finished with a 45; John Mendiola shot a 53; Larson Melgaard shot a 52; Carson Woolhouse shot a 58 and Brayden Fobbe shot a 52 for a final score of 202. New London-Spicer won with a 160.
wright.mn.us

Produce and Dairy Giveaway Today at Five Wright County Locations

NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland are sponsoring a free produce and dairy giveaway today (May 11) at five locations in Wright County from 3 p.m. until all the food is gone. The locations are in Buffalo (Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot), Delano (Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking...
hometownsource.com

Crow River Senior Center news

The Crow River Senior Center is open for activities by reservation and continues to be virtual for those who would like to join from home. We offer activities with limited numbers in house in accordance the Stay Safe Minnesota orders and accessible online through Zoom. Please contact the director to access via email vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or call 763-497-8900. Details are also on our website at www.mnseniorcenters.org.
Buffalo, MNPosted by
Buffalo News Flash

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Buffalo require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately (No Experience Required) 2. Entry Level Reset Merchandiser 3. 3rd Shift Entry Level - $15/hr - work 34 hours, get paid 40! 4. Entry Level Sales Representative Base Pay + Commission 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On
Wright County Journal Press

Buffalo PD welcomes newest member

Rescue dog receives second chance, offers support to Buffalo community, law enforcement. Who has four paws, eyes that stare deep into the soul, and a knack for swiping bratwurst and snacks when no one is looking? That would be Luna, the newest member of the Buffalo Police Department. When Luna...
Buffalo, MNhometownsource.com

STMA tennis falls to Buffalo

The STMA Knights boys tennis team fell 2-5 to Buffalo this past weekend, with Owen Lindstrom winning his singles match and Ezra Dickerson and Noah Anderson squeezing by in doubles. Lindstrom and Buffalo’s Andy Shaffer went into a tiebreaker for their first game, with Lindstrom sweeping the next 6-1. Brock...
Buffalo, MNPosted by
Buffalo News Flash

On the hunt for a home in Buffalo? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lovely 3 bedroom split entry home that is move in ready. Short distance to Buffalo Lake, Wild Marsh Golf Club and local parks. Recent upgrades include new refrigerator (2020), furnace, air conditioner and whole house humidifier (2018). Newer roof, water softener, washer, dryer and window coverings. Great house and easy living!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tony Johannes, RE/MAX Results at 952-848-2400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Quiet and "no through traffic" location for this 3 bedroom split foyer home with spacious three stall insulated and attached garage. Turnkey condition with new roof and new siding in 2020. Stainless steel appliances (newer dishwasher, washer and dryer) all included. Lots of potential for you to finish out the walkout lower level! Very convenient location on the east side of town, and just a few blocks away from Griffing Park and Lake Pulaski.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Holthaus, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-452-2440</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy the ease of main level living in the gorgeous 'Hampton' model at Greenbriar Hills. Inviting, cozy, & easy to use floor plan featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, & 1600 Sq Ft on main. Spacious 2+ car garage w/ tandem for storage. High end, designer selected finishes throughout. W/I kitchen pantry w/ oversized center island. Large windows throughout providing ample natural light. Spacious owners suite featuring W/I closet, spa bath w/ double vanity & private water closet. Option to add desk/office area, crafting, or additional cabinets for storage area in the laundry room. Direct access from mudroom into laundry and further on into the main bedroom closet. Finish basement to add 3rd bed, 3rd bath, 2nd living area, & ample storage space. Development offers a standing vineyard, apple orchards, picnic areas, 11 acre wildlife pond, and walking/biking paths. Easy access to downtown Buffalo and popular Buffalo Lake & Lake Pulaski.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Whitney Meester, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-898-5800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to the stunning 'Sonoma' model at Greenbriar Hills! Main level living! Open, bright & cozy, this floor plan has natural light flooding in with all of the large windows. Quality details, thoughtful design and beautiful finishing touches - 2 bed, 2 bath, 3+ car garage w/ tandem push back for additional storage. Mudroom entry provides direct access to the laundry room and further on into the master W/I closet. Price includes high end, designer selected finishes. SS appliances, granite tops, 9' ceilings, gas fireplace in great room, and custom cabinetry. Ample storage throughout. Premium walk out lot in development which offers a standing wine vineyard, apple orchard, picnic areas, 11 acre wildlife pond, and walking/biking paths. Easy access to downtown Buffalo and popular Buffalo Lake & Lake Pulaski.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Whitney Meester, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-898-5800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Wright County, MNknsiradio.com

Wright County Parks and Rec Hosts Step Into Spring Hike

(KNSI) – The Wright County Parks and Recreation Department hosts the second installment of its Step Into Spring Hike this weekend. The hike is set for Saturday, May 8th, at Robert Ney Memorial Park Reserve in Maple Lake from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Park officials say the adage “April showers bring May flowers” is apparent as the wet April weather allowed spring wildflowers to bloom abundantly.