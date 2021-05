Today on IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has announced its next State of Play Broadcast, which will focus on Horizon Forbidden West. This extended look at gameplay will feature 14 minutes of brand new Forbidden West gameplay footage, captured from the PS5 version of the game. If you prefer a few frights over robot dinosaurs, Leonardo Interactive and Invader Studios have announced Daymare 1994: Sandcastle. The upcoming survival-horror game will be a prequel to Daymare 1998, a game that began as a Resident Evil 2 tribute that gained traction on its own. And wrapping up our show, we take a look at fluffy and furious combat in THQ Nordic's Biomutant!