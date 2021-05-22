Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding expected. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 PM 10.1 0.6 0.6 1 None 30/02 AM 11.5 2.0 1.0 2 Minor 30/03 PM 9.9 0.4 0.8 2 None 01/03 AM 10.6 1.1 0.5 2 None 01/04 PM 9.1 -0.4 0.4 1-2 None 02/04 AM 10.2 0.7 0.6 1-2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 PM 9.7 0.9 0.6 1 None 30/02 AM 11.2 2.4 1.0 2 None 30/03 PM 9.6 0.8 0.8 2 None 01/03 AM 10.4 1.6 0.5 2 None 01/04 PM 8.8 -0.0 0.4 1-2 None 02/04 AM 10.2 1.4 0.7 1-2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 PM 11.0 1.3 0.6 2 None 30/02 AM 12.2 2.5 0.6 2 Minor 30/03 PM 10.6 0.9 0.6 2 None 01/03 AM 11.7 2.0 0.6 3 None 01/04 PM 10.0 0.3 0.4 1-2 None 02/04 AM 11.4 1.7 0.8 2 None