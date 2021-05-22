newsbreak-logo
Androscoggin County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the mid 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!

