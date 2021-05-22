Marvel’s Avengers Officially Reveals Hawkeye’s MCU Endgame Skin

Despite the roadmap not mentioning a release, it would appear that Spider-Man is still schedule to make his debut in Crystal Dynamics Marvel’s Avengers sometime this year. Since the reveal of the Marvel’s Avengers roadmap, many had speculated that the web-swinger was going to miss his release this year in Marvel’s Avengers. With the team focused on delivering fresh new content throughout the year, with it leading up to a Black Panther expansion, it was understandable that many had assumed that, especially after Crystal Dynamics head of studio Scott Amos recent comments around the character.