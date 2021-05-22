Marvel’s Avengers Officially Reveals Hawkeye’s MCU Endgame Skin
Hawkeye's MCU Endgame Skin Updates: A new Hawkeye skin which is based on the character's outfit in Avengers: Endgame was officially out for Marvel's Avengers. The superhero game has seen a touch of a resurgence since the Square Enix Presents features in which Crystal Dynamics revealed a roadmap that details the plans for forthcoming events and DLC. The next event for Marvel's Avengers is the Red Room Takeover after the most recent one that is the Tachyon Anomaly event, which lets multiple players join up the same hero.