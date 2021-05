Chelsea host Arsenal in a London derby at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight. Arsenal won the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium 3-1 on Boxing Day, shortly before Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was replaced by Thomas Tuchel. The German coach has transformed Chelsea’s fortunes since, leading the club into the final of both the Champions League and FA Cup, and the Blues would consolidate their position in the Premier League’s top four with a win this evening. FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight Mikel Arteta’s side won back-to-back games in...