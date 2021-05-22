Budget workshop in Chino Hills May 25

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 11, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 368 entitled:. An Ordinance of the City of Chino Hills Adopting Specific Plan Amendment 19SPA01 to the Shoppes Specific Plan 04SP01 (Amendment No. 5 to Shoppes Specific Plan 04SP01) for transfer of 60 units from the Modified Vila Borba Tentative Map No. 16414 to the Shoppes II Mixed Use Site Located at the Southeast Corner of Shoppes Drive and City Center Drive.