Chino Hills, CA

Budget workshop in Chino Hills May 25

 4 days ago

The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the fiscal year 2021-22 budget during a Zoom workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. where a proposed street vendor ordinance will be presented. A coronavirus update will be provided where it...

