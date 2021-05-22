Chicago Fire Season 9: Will there be Farewell to the Main Lead in Season 9 Conclusion?

Hello Chicago Fire Fans! This morning I woke up to the best kind of gift, a Chicago Fire screener.... Let me just say, IT IS A GOOD ONE. Read on for some teases. As we saw at the close of the last episode, Stella passed and is a liuetenant. It forces the euphoria of the fact she passed to fade when the uncomfortable truth that there are no open spots for her new rank at 51 avaliable, and she needs a new firehouse home. The show does a pretty decent job of addressing this as everyone just wants to do right by Stella after what she has accomplished. This leads to a pretty great moment from someone who is not Chief or Severide to express what they think of Stella Kidd.