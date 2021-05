Every once in a while, Marvel has to update the origins of their superheroes to make them work in the world today. This is a result of Marvel time, where everything that has ever happened in Marvel Comics is condensed into roughly the last decade or so of real-time, with landmarks in time shifting ever-forward to keep everything up to date. You see this most often with veterans of wars changing which war they were a veteran of as it becomes impossible (except in the case of time-displaced or immortal characters) to reconcile their current youthful bodies with a history steeped in geo-political conflicts that happened half a century ago or more, such as the Vietnam War that served as the backdrop for Tony Stark creating the first Iron Man armor in the original 1960s comics.