The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And More

While you might not know, but animation is not a new frontier for Star Trek. Back in the Fall of 1973, Star Trek ran on Saturday morning TV. The series reunited the core of the cast and quite a few of the original writers for 22 episodes. Unlike so many of the shows adapted for Saturday morning like Happy Days and The Brady Bunch, Star Trek had the same tone as the original series. Many fans consider the 22 episodes a 4th season of the original series. Even though it had great ratings and won the Emmy, the animated Star Trek vanished for a while since TV stations preferred to run the live action version. So you shouldn’t have been too shocked when Paramount announced it was creating another Star Trek cartoon series. What was a bit of a shock was this new Star Trek was going to be a comedy from Mike McMahan, a producer on Rick and Morty. But instead of being a sitcom featuring the voices of established characters like Robot Chicken, Star Trek: Lower Decks gives us all new members of Star Fleet who lurk in the backgrounds of the other 8 Star Trek franchises. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 1 contains the first 10 episodes that show what happens to USS Cerritos crew members who don’t always get killed when they beam down with the Captain.