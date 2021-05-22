The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And More
Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.k, the family man is an Indian Hindi language action-thriller television series. The series first aired on amazon prime video in September of the year 2019. The series received an ample amount of gratitude and love from all over India. The series experimented with some new ideas about how a story could be shown with more professionalism. The story does not dawdle away from reality and features the state of how things are run in accordance with India.