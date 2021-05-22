Willpower and determination defines Chaffey College grad

Aria Rose Rymal, 4, goes “grocery shopping” Wednesday morning at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Aria, visiting from Henderson, Nevada with her great-grandmother Lea Hargis of Chino Hills, were the first patrons to arrive since the museum closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and noon to 3:30 p.m. Sundays. The facility closes for 45 minutes after it has been open for 90 minutes so staff can clean toys and surfaces. Other safety measures include masks for children and adults, social distancing, and room capacity limits. Admission is $4 for children and adults, no charge for seniors. Visitors may call (909) 334-3270 for an appointment, or walk in without an appointment if capacity allows. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.org.