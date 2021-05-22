newsbreak-logo
Willpower and determination defines Chaffey College grad

By Dawn Marks
championnewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChino resident Nicole Herrera, age 41, was a valedictorian this year at Chaffey Community College. She is the first to graduate from college in her family. The wife and mother of four children, including one disabled child and twins, said she lives by the saying “if there’s a will, there’s a way.”

