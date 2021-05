WILLIAMSBURG — Make way, Sesame Street Forest of Fun fans! Kids’ Weekends at Busch Gardens Williamsburg (BGW) will run through the month of June. From June 4-20, each weekend will have special themes for families to participate in while visiting the park. There will be several special events happening each weekend, including Let’s Play Together!, a heartwarming show at the park’s Globe Theater where families can sing and dance with Elmo and his friends while learning about the beauty of friendship. Additionally, kids can partake in the Sunny Day Celebration every half hour, which features some of Sesame Street’s favorite friends on the Sesame Street Forest of Fun stage.