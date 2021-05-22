newsbreak-logo
On-track battles and off-track barbs are breathing new life into F1

By Tom Cary
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleYou wait years for a decent fight in Formula 1 and then two come along at once. Never mind the simmering on-track rivalry between Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the latest round of which will take place on the streets of Monte Carlo on Saturday afternoon in qualifying for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, the growing niggle between their respective team principals, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, has become increasingly watchable too.

