On-track battles and off-track barbs are breathing new life into F1

Red Bull acquired licensing from Jaguar at the end of 2004 and consistently entered Formula 1 the following year. The energy drink brand had been relying on an outboard engine supplier for all these years, but this will change from next year. Red Bull takes Honda engines at home and wants to start with a self-made power supply from 2025. Ben Hodgkinson has been taken from Mercedes for the purpose, and according to Horner, he could prove worthy of gold for Red Bull Powertrains.