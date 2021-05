India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order allowing Narada case accused and senior leaders of TMC to be kept under house-arrest. The CBI in its appeal sought deferment of the larger bench hearing, fixed for yesterday before the five-Judge Bench of the Calcutta high court. The Calcutta HC in its earlier order allowed four TMC leaders, including two sitting ministers, accused in the Narada case, to be granted bail, and to be kept under house arrest. The HC had referred the bail pleas of four leaders to be heard by a five-judge bench after the split verdict was passed by the two-Judge bench.