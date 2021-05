Arguably the biggest Doctor Who crossover ever will open on West End this month. Doctor Who: Time Fracture is an immersive Doctor Who theater experience that will feature every Doctor ever. And when Immersive Everywhere, the studio behind the production, says "every Doctor," they mean "every Doctor." Doctor Who: Time Fracture will use pre-recorded cameos, voice-overs, and secret encounters featuring all 13 of the Doctors who have led the long-running British sci-fi series, as well as the War Doctor, originated by John Hurt and Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor. Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Jodie Whittaker will play their respective Doctors in pre-recorded videos. Voice actors will bring the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, and Twelfth Doctor to life for the theater experience.