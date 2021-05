To commemorate the 14th year of its existence the Academy for Lifetime Learning (ALL) is offering $1,000 scholarships to help graduating students on the Eastern Shore of Virginia continue their educations at a community college or university. Since our nation needs to build its skilled technical workforce, one scholarship requires that the student’s academic goal be in the discipline of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or Medicine (STEMM). A second scholarship is also open to graduates pursuing a two- or four-year RN Nursing Program either at the Eastern Shore Community College or at a 4-year college. In addition, a third scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who wishes to pursue a 4-year degree program in Theatre Arts. All these scholarships are to be used to defray college expenses.