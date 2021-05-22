Add 13 More to The ‘No Tax’ List

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 25, 2021)—Recently, legislation has been introduced in both the Senate and House of Representatives that would make various improvements to the provision of telehealth. The Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act of 2021 (S. 1512/H.R. 2903) is being led by Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), John Thune (R-South Dakota), Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), and Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Califorina), Dave Schweikert (R-Arizona), Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), Doris Matsui (D-California), and Peter Welch (D-Vermont).