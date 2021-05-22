newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Add 13 More to The ‘No Tax’ List

 4 days ago

Twelve members of the House and one Senator have added their support to a resolution opposing “any new performance fee or tax on local. The Local Radio Freedom Act now has 124 cosponsors in the House and 15 in the Senate. Adding their support recently for the Local Radio Freedom...

