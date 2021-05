Scientists suspect the final planned stage out of lockdown next month could be delayed by a surge in UK cases of the highly transmissible Indian Covid-19 variant – which are thought to have more than tripled in a week.Members of the government’s scientific advisory committee, Sage, have been called to an urgent meeting on Thursday to assess the threat.Just hours earlier, Boris Johnson issued an extraordinary warning of even “greater suffering” next winter than the public endured this year, if new Covid-19 variants take root.Figures due out on Thursday are expected to confirm a total of 1,723 cases of B1617.2, one of three mutations fuelling...