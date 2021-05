WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Wind Surge General Manager and Executive Vice President Jared Forma has stepped down just days after the team's home opener. CEO of the team Jordan Kobritz confirmed the news and said Forma had resigned Wednesday. Kobritz said the team had anticipated Forma's departure and said Forma had promised to get the team through opening day. Kobritz thanked Forma for his time and said he wishes Forma the best.