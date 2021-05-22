newsbreak-logo
New B.A.S.S. program inspires and educates families on outdoor exploration

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lSFk_0a7ouBMM00
Bassmasters Go Out{side} program encourages a new audience of outdoor enthusiasts who can turn to the authorities at B.A.S.S. for guidance on a variety of outdoor topics, including fishing, camping, hiking, cooking, travel, gear and conservation. Pixabay.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (PRNewswire) — As more people reconnect with each other and nature, B.A.S.S. has announced a new lifestyle initiative to inspire and educate families as they begin exploring the great outdoors. The Go Out{side} program encourages a new audience of burgeoning outdoor enthusiasts who can turn to the authorities at B.A.S.S. for guidance on a variety of outdoor topics, including fishing, camping, hiking, cooking, travel, gear and conservation.

“The stories, videos and information found on Go Out{side} are truly designed to be easy-to-follow and practical for people of any skill level who are ready to explore,” explained Go Out{side} Director Laurie Tisdale. “In fact, our entire Simple 7 Series was created to offer simple steps to get you safely in nature now.”

2020 saw a surge in people turning to outdoor activities for recreation and an opportunity to interact responsibly with each other. According to the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, 81 percent of Americans say they spent time enjoying outdoor activities during the pandemic, 31 percent for the first time. But many of these people struggle with the basics of getting started.

“For five decades, B.A.S.S. and the Bassmaster brand have inspired millions of people to spend time in the outdoors, fueled the passion for fishing and led efforts to promote youth fishing and conservation,” said B.A.S.S. Chairman Chase Anderson. “Go Out{side} is a natural extension of our commitment to introduce people of all skill levels and backgrounds to fishing and the outdoors. Go Out{side} is particularly focused on providing an easy gateway to the outdoors for families to create memorable experiences outside. The entire Bassmaster family encourages you to go outside and enjoy God’s beautiful creation!”

Along with the knowledgeable writers and staff from B.A.S.S., Go Out{side} Ambassadors including Chef Jimmy Kennedy, outdoor bloggers and photographers Philip and Corey Hunt from Two Dog Outdoors, tournament angler Kristine Fischer and multi-species kayak angler John Deshauteurs will lend their expertise to the program.

“We hope that people can take our tips and create new memories with their friends and families,” Deshauteurs said. “Getting involved with the Go Out{side} program was important to us because it allowed us to get outdoors as a family even more.”

For helpful tips, videos and more information on the Go Out{side} program, visit Bassmaster.com/go-outside.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bass-program-inspires-and-educates-families-on-outdoor-exploration-301294299.html

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

