Europe gives SK Hynix the nod to gobble up Intel's NAND flash and solid-state drive biz

Now Less Expensive And Easier To Get Than A GPU, Even If It’s OEM Only. Tweaktown recently reviewed Intel’s latest mullet, the H20 1TB M.2 SSD. The H20 is composed of a Optane SSD and a NAND SSD, working together to give you better transfer speeds than just a simple NAND based SSD. The new version incorporates Intel’s current SSD controller, their newest 144-layer flash for large storage, 32GB of Optane and even a DDR4 cache, which will be available in laptops which sport an Intel Optane + SSD storage label.