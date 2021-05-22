Europe gives SK Hynix the nod to gobble up Intel's NAND flash and solid-state drive biz

Latest released the research study on Global AI Powered Storage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI Powered Storage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI Powered Storage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: HPE (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Dell Technologies (United States), Samsung Electronics (United States), Micron Technology (United States), CISCO (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Lenovo Group Limited (Hong Kong) and Stem, Inc. (United States)