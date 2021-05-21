newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

BT Sport announces Champions League and Europa League finals will be broadcast for FREE on TV, via the app and on YouTube... as presenter Jake Humphrey insists it is 'the right call after a hard year'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBT Sport has announced that both the Champions League and Europa League finals will be broadcast free of charge for everyone in the UK. Manchester City will be looking to win their first Champions League crown when they take on 2012 winners Chelsea on Saturday. That all-Premier League showdown takes...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Humphrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Broadcast Television#European Football#Porto#Bt Sport#The Champions League#Manchester United#Europa League Finals#Manchester City#Uk#Gdansk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Harry Maguire suffers ankle ligament damage ahead of the Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have Harry Maguire back for the Europa League final after confirming the Manchester United captain sustained ankle ligament damage on Sunday. The 28-year-old was on the cusp of becoming the first outfield player in the club’s history to complete 72 consecutive Premier League matches until being forced off towards the end of Sunday’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

UEFA finalizing plans for Champions League final in Porto

UEFA is finalizing plans with Portugal to act as replacement host for the all-English Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City. The UEFA showpiece is set to be moved from Istanbul to Portugal just like last year due to pandemic issues in Turkey, people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing.
UEFAsproutwired.com

UEFA Champions League final transferred from Istanbul to Portugal. sport

It is reported that the All-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played in Portugal for the second consecutive year. Negotiations took place at Wembley Stadium in London to achieve the main game of European football. But it proved impractical and FC Porto has the right to housing Estadio do Drago.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Premier League will agree three-year extension to current domestic TV deal with Sky, BT and Amazon worth £4.5BILLION... as Government insist decision does not break competition laws despite complaints from rival broadcasters such as DAZN

The Premier League are expected to sign off a three-year extension of their domestic television contract worth around £4.5billion at the clubs' shareholders meeting on Wednesday. The top flight's board needed to secure permission from the Government to roll over their deal with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Harry Maguire doubtful for Europa League final but Solskjær remains hopeful

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said Harry Maguire will miss Manchester United’s final three games of the Premier League season and remains a doubt for the Europa League final against Villarreal. The United manager delivered an upbeat assessment of the defender’s ankle ligament injury before Tuesday’s defeat by Leicester but afterwards...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Eric Garcia to join Barcelona after Champions League final

Barcelona will officially sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia following the Champions League final this month, Mundo Deportivo reports. Garcia has played just 205 minutes of first-team football this year, and manager Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that he will join the Blaugrana when his contract expires in June. The...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: UEFA will be forced to abandon moves to punish Super League rebels Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona by banning them from the Champions League, insist lawyers, after the toxic row was referred to Europe's highest court

The legal battle between the European Super League, UEFA and FIFA has escalated dramatically after the case was referred to the European Court of Justice. The surprise move effectively forces UEFA to abandon its current moves to punish Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, for their role in the breakaway, say expert lawyers.
UEFAchatsports.com

Villarreal relieved after being given more preparation for Europa League final against Man United as LaLiga makes U-turn on game with Real Madrid.. after TV companies had initially prioritised Eurovision!

Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Villarreal enjoyed a victory on Monday after organisers LaLiga gave in to their request to move their final game of the season against Real Madrid, after initially turning it down due to the Eurovision Song Contest. Villarreal were up in arms late on Sunday...