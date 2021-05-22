newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Biden Presser Potpourri: Parks on Anti-Israel Dems, Cordes on Bibi, Doocy on…UFOs?

By Curtis Houck
News Busters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, President Biden held his second joint press conference and with South Korean President Moon Jae-in alongside, Biden faced questions ranging from the obvious to U.S.-South Korea ties to the newsworthy with questions about the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas to the surprising (and arguably humorous) concerning the likelihood of aliens.

Peter Doocy
Barack Obama
Benjamin Netanyahu
China
Foreign Policy

Biden’s quiet diplomacy on Israel

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is holding after two weeks of violence. The pause came after mounting pressure from international leaders. Progressive Democrats, in particular, pressed President Biden to demand a ceasefire. Instead, the President opted to execute diplomacy behind closed doors. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke with Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) about what role the U.S. needs to play in preventing future violence.
Fox News

Jim Jordan sounds off on Biden's 'America last' policy

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows slam President Biden's job performance both domestically and abroad on "Hannity." JIM JORDAN: It’s also an American strength agenda to project strength around the world and not this weakness that our enemies see. You talked about what took place in Anchorage two months ago where the treatment that Secretary Blinken got from Chinese counterpart, that would never happen to Mike Pompeo in the Trump Administration. Then you put everything with it, Sean, the lack of respect from our adversaries coupled with the crisis on the border with inflation. Sean, lumbers up, aluminum's up, steel is up, the price of gas, the price of eggs, the price of milk, the price of everything you can think of, the price is up. Americans sense that and they also see just the chaos surrounding Biden and they also understand that their taxes are going up and more spending is coming. That's what they fear so let’s get back to America first and projecting strength around the world to our adversaries.
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
The Hill

Biden says 'no shift' in commitment to Israel

President Biden said Friday there is “no shift” in his commitment to the security of Israel and reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift,” Biden told reporters at a press conference...
Will Bibi Listen to Biden?

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: President Joe Biden calls for “significant de-escalation” of Israel’s Gaza campaign, the Arctic Council meets in Reykjavik, and Colombia’s protests enter fourth week. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. Biden Calls For ‘Significant...
Will Biden Stay in Bibi’s Pocket?

Netanyahu’s own words, videotaped two decades ago, show his disdain for the malleability of former U.S. presidents. As it turns out, Netanyahu had good reason to hold them in contempt as he "maneuvered" around them to ensure unstinting American support for status-quo Israeli domination of the Palestinians. How about now?...
Biden’s pressure on Bibi contradicts his own words — and endangers Israel

Even as we welcome the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, we worry that President Joe Biden’s premature pressure on Jerusalem to stand down bodes ill for the future. Despite his public comments backing the Jewish state’s right to defend itself and blocking of a UN resolution demanding a cease-fire, Biden in a call Wednesday “conveyed to [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
What kind of leverage does Biden really have with Bibi?

The bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas is now in its second week. Hamas militants are firing rockets at major population centers in Israel, while the Israeli military continues to pound the densely-populated Gaza Strip with artillery and missiles. More than 200 Palestinians are dead and at least 10 Israelis have been killed.
Fox News

Anti-Israel far-left holding Biden hostage: KT McFarland

Anti-Israel far-left holding Biden hostage: KT McFarland. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.