Hodgson gives Milivojevic and Benteke update in latest Crystal Palace injury news for Liverpool
Roy Hodgson says that Luka Milivojevic will unfortunately not be returning to the Crystal Palace team for the final game of the Premier League season away to Liverpool. The Palace captain has missed the last two games against Aston Villa and Arsenal due to family issues, and Hodgson confirmed that the midfielder will not be back among the squad for the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.www.football.london