newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Hodgson gives Milivojevic and Benteke update in latest Crystal Palace injury news for Liverpool

By Joe Doyle
football.london
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Hodgson says that Luka Milivojevic will unfortunately not be returning to the Crystal Palace team for the final game of the Premier League season away to Liverpool. The Palace captain has missed the last two games against Aston Villa and Arsenal due to family issues, and Hodgson confirmed that the midfielder will not be back among the squad for the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

www.football.london
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
James Mcarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Crystal Palace#Under 23s#Sunderland#Aston Villa And Arsenal#Anfield#Face#Training#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Fenerbahce eye Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke could seal a Crystal Palace exit before Euro 2020 by signings for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports by Fanatik. The 30-year-old will be out of contract during the summer and is unlikely, at this stage, to be offered a new deal by the Eagles. Fenerbahce are keen...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson reveals tactical tweak as Palace pushed for equaliser

Roy Hodgson says Palace’s determination for an equalising goal was a positive in their defeat to Southampton at St Mary’s. “It got away for us because we had a little dodgy period either side of half-time,” he said in his post-match interview. “We missed a penalty which would have put us in quite a nice position going into the interval, and then as soon as the second-half started they got that goal that does change things.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Milivojevic talks inside Premier League captains' meeting on Super League

The Crystal Palace v Aston Villa matchday programme is available to pre-order now, with another packed edition ready for you to enjoy as the Eagles take on the Villans. The programme – which you can order here – features a main interview with captain Luka Milivojevic, as the Palace midfielder reveals how he’s found a testing campaign, what happens inside a Premier League captains’ meeting and why the football authorities must take note of their players.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Man City result: Player ratings as Sergio Aguero fires City to within reach of the title

Manchester City took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.After a goalless first half, Sergio Aguero effortlessly drilled the ball into the roof of the net with the outside of his boot to give City the lead.City doubled their lead just 84 seconds later through Ferran Torres, while Raheem Sterling struck the post minutes after.Palace impressed in the first half and created several chances for Christian Benteke, but the Belgian striker couldn’t find the net.The result means City are just one win away from becoming Premier League champions assuming Manchester...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson: ‘Eze is at the threshold of a fantastic career’

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before facing Southampton, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended midfielder Eberechi Eze on his season so far. Eze, who joined the Eagles this summer from Queens Park Rangers, has been an integral part of the team this season, making 34 appearances so far and scoring four goals.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson outlines aims for congested Premier League close

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Southampton, Roy Hodgson indicated his aims approaching the final few games of the season. “I don’t think anyone wants this season to fizzle out. Most of the excitement is going to be around the final relegation spot and the top three. “There’s a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson: Strong finish will give us confidence

Roy Hodgson says that a strong finish to the season would give his Palace side confidence, as they take on Southampton at St Mary’s this evening. “Finishes and starts to the season are always very important,” he said in his pre-match interview. “You can’t deny or underestimate the importance of them. A lot depends on how the programme pans out.
Premier Leaguelondonnewsonline.co.uk

“Magic” – Christian Benteke gives his verdict on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze

Christian Benteke lauded his 22-year-old team-mate Eberechi Eze as “magic” following Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over relegated Sheffield United. The Belgian international opened the scoring at Bramall Lane after just 67 seconds. The assist came from Eze, who cut his way through the centre of the Blades’ defence, muscling past Chris Basham and setting up Benteke inside the area.