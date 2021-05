MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s protesting fans were back inside Old Trafford and were treated to a wonder goal by Edinson Cavani in a 1-1 draw against already-relegated Fulham in the Premier League. A crowd of 10,000 home supporters were allowed to attend the game following an easing of lockdown restrictions by the British government. It marked the first time in 14 months that United played in front of spectators at Old Trafford. Many fans held up placards calling for the removal of the club’s American owners as the teams came out for kickoff. Cavani made them focus on on-field matters by scoring with a chip from about 50 meters, Joe Bryan equalized for Fulham.