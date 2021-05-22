Choi Tae Joon Is Less Than Thrilled To See Chansung And Han Ji An In “So I Married The Anti-Fan”

Another day another chatterable casting news on the wire. K-ent started Wednesday off reporting that rising young actress Han So Hee has been cast as the female lead of upcoming big budget high profile supernatural OCN drama Island, which would mean taking over the role vacated by disgraced actress Seo Ye Ji following the scandal from the reveal that she was a controlling girlfriend pulling the strings behind Kim Jung Hyun for his bad behavior on the set of Time, and many other subsequent other scandalous allegations about her character. I’m indifferent to Han So Hee but objectively she’s HOT HOT HOT in K-ent after her mistress turn in The World of the Married, with massive amounts of new endorsements and lots of positive goodwill from the netizens, so if she’s cast it’s a pretty spot on pick. Unfortunately her agency followed the news reports by posting that the reports are false and she has not been cast. Hhhhmmm, doesn’t mean she won’t be but clearly the business side doesn’t want to jump the gun. It’s a wait and see at this point.