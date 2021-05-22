newsbreak-logo
Choi Tae Joon Is Less Than Thrilled To See Chansung And Han Ji An In “So I Married The Anti-Fan”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew stills have been released for the upcoming episode of “So I Married the Anti-Fan”!. The romantic comedy is about global K-pop star Who Joon (Choi Tae Joon) and his anti-fan Lee Geun Young (Sooyoung) who is a magazine reporter. Spoilers. Who Joon, JJ (2PM’s Chansung), and Oh In Hyung...

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Choi Tae Joon Begin A Chaotic Love Story In “So I Married The Anti-Fan”

The highly-anticipated drama “So I Married the Anti-Fan” has unveiled two playful posters of its leads!. Based on the popular novel of the same name, “So I Married the Anti-Fan” is a romantic comedy starring Choi Tae Joon as Who Joon, an A-list K-pop star, and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Lee Geun Young, a reporter who ends up becoming his most notorious anti-fan.
First Impressions: 5 Things That Were Perfect About Episodes 1 & 2 Of “So I Married The Anti-Fan”

The day has finally arrived. We really thought this day would never come. When it was first announced in 2018 that Choi Tae Joon and Sooyoung would be starring in this beloved adaptation of the novel/webtoon, which was also made into a movie, fans were thrilled. But after the release got delayed, we wondered if it would ever even make it to the small screen. Luckily for us, it did. And here we are three years later, watching the premiere. Curious to see what we thought of the first two episodes? Keep reading to find out!
K-ent Reports that Han So Hee Has Been Cast as the Female Lead of OCN Drama Island Replacing Seo Ye Ji, Her Agency Denies the Casting

Another day another chatterable casting news on the wire. K-ent started Wednesday off reporting that rising young actress Han So Hee has been cast as the female lead of upcoming big budget high profile supernatural OCN drama Island, which would mean taking over the role vacated by disgraced actress Seo Ye Ji following the scandal from the reveal that she was a controlling girlfriend pulling the strings behind Kim Jung Hyun for his bad behavior on the set of Time, and many other subsequent other scandalous allegations about her character. I’m indifferent to Han So Hee but objectively she’s HOT HOT HOT in K-ent after her mistress turn in The World of the Married, with massive amounts of new endorsements and lots of positive goodwill from the netizens, so if she’s cast it’s a pretty spot on pick. Unfortunately her agency followed the news reports by posting that the reports are false and she has not been cast. Hhhhmmm, doesn’t mean she won’t be but clearly the business side doesn’t want to jump the gun. It’s a wait and see at this point.
Watch: Han So Hee And Song Kang Are Adorably In Sync On The Set Of “Nevertheless”

JTBC has taken viewers behind the scenes of the “Nevertheless” teaser shoot!. Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Nevertheless” is a romance drama starring Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, a woman who doesn’t believe in love but still wants to date, and Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn, a man who thinks dating is a bother but still likes to flirt.
Song Kang & Han So Hwee give away a glimpse of their secretive tattoos in 'Nevertheless' character posters

JTBC's upcoming new Saturday night drama series 'Nevertheless' has revealed enticing character posters of the lead couple, Song Kang and Han So Hwee!. In their latest character posters, Han So Hwee's character Yoo Na Bi and Song Kang's character Park Jae Un give away a teasing glimpse of their very secretive, butterfly tattoos. Curious what the connection between these two young people and their butterfly tattoos might be?
Song Kang And Han So Hee’s Upcoming JTBC Romance Drama Excites With Teaser Poster

JTBC’s upcoming romance drama “I Know But” (literal translation) released a new teaser poster!. Based on a webtoon of the same name, “I Know But” is about a woman named Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) who wants to date but doesn’t believe in love, and a man named Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang), who thinks dating is a bother but wants to flirt.
Kwon Hyun Bin cast in upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' alongside 2PM's Junho & Lee Se Young

Kwon Hyun Bin has been cast in the upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'. On May 25, his label YG Entertainment confirmed, "Kwon Hyun Bin has confirmed his appearance in MBC's new drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'." Based on the historical novel of the same name by author Kang Mi Kang, 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' deals with the life and story of the grand prince Lee San, later King Jeongjo of Joseon. 2PM's Junho and Lee Se Young were previously confirmed for the drama as well.
Lee Yo-won cast in new JTBC drama alongside Chu Ja-hyun

A new drama is in the works for JTBC called Green Mothers’ Club and casting has been confirmed for Lee Yo-won (Running Investigators), joining Chu Ja-hyun (Unfamilar Family). In what seems to be a slice-of-life style story, the drama is aiming for a realistic angle, with its plot being anchored...
So Ji Sub In Talks To Star In His First Drama In Almost 4 Years

On May 26, a source from So Ji Sub’s agency 51K shared a statement regarding his casting in the new drama “Doctor Lawyer” (literal title). They stated, “It’s one of the projects he has received an offer for.”. “Doctor Lawyer” is a heart-warming and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon...
Kim Jae Hwan surprises fans with MV teaser for new single 'Burned All Black'

Kim Jae Hwan has a surprise new single coming for fans!. On May 24 KST, a music video teaser for his new song "Burned All Black" was released. The short clip plays out like a romantic drama, showing a man missing the woman he loves as Kim Jae Hwan's powerful voice is heard singing a portion of the upcoming ballad. "Burned All Black" was written by Park Geun Tae and Choi Gap Won, who have previously worked on singles like Suzy and Baekhyun's "Dreams" and IU's "Marshmallow."
Ong Seong Wu Confirmed For New Drama + Park Ho San In Talks To Star In It

On May 26, it was confirmed that Ong Seong Wu will lead the upcoming KakaoTV drama “How About a Cup of Coffee?” (literal title) based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name by Heo Young Man. The actor will play Kang Go Bi, whose passion for coffee leads him to become a rookie barista at a coffee shop owned by Park Seok. Kang Go Bi learns about coffee and people through Park Seok’s life lessons.
Korean Drama Actors Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in Confirmed To Be Dating

New power couple alert! Two South Korean stars have been "carefully getting to know each other" after romance rumors were circulating about Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in. Mouse star Lee Seung-gi and Alice actress Lee Da-in have been photographed together and have reportedly been dating since the end of last year. The pair are said to have bonded over a shared love of golf.