AHEAD OF THE GAME: Everton and Newcastle lead calls for Premier League's Big Six to be hit with points deductions for European Super League debacle rather than fining billionaire-owned clubs

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton’s slim hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League were extinguished by a 1-0 loss to last-place Sheffield United, the team’s latest dreadful home result in the Premier League. Daniel Jebbison, a 17-year-old striker making his senior professional debut, scored the winner for already-relegated United in the seventh minute in the driving rain at Goodison Park. Everton has won just five of its 18 games at home, with Carlo Ancelotti’s team struggling to break down opponents who come to Goodison to sit deep and break on the counterattack. Everton stayed in eighth place, eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea and three behind sixth-place Tottenham and seventh-place West Ham,