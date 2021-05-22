AHEAD OF THE GAME: Everton and Newcastle lead calls for Premier League's Big Six to be hit with points deductions for European Super League debacle rather than fining billionaire-owned clubs
Everton and Newcastle are leading the push for the Big Six to be punished by the Premier League for seeking to join the defunct European Super League. While both clubs are lobbying for points deductions on the grounds that fining a club owned by a billionaire would be an empty gesture, there is an acceptance among the other clubs that such a sanction is not practical as it would lead to a lengthy legal battle.www.chatsports.com